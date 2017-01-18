(Class) Understanding the Grand Design

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org

“Understanding the Grand Design” with Amy Haible

(Four Saturdays: February 4, 11, 18, 25, 10am – 12pm)

What is the invisible reality of spirit? How does it relate to time and space? Who are we as individuals within the Divine Mind? These questions and many more will be explored together as we read physicist Joachim Wolf’s book, Understanding the Grand Design. The nature of the universe, and our place in it, has been the subject of ageless debate. But now modern science, and particularly the field of quantum physics, has begun to bridge the gap between the ancient “truths” of spirit and modern views of reality. Considered by many to be one of the best books written on the subject, Wolf’s work is highly readable and understandable without being overly scientific or esoteric.

The discussion group will meet four times, once a week. Participants are asked to read each section beforehand and come prepared to explore its contents together. Be prepared to shift the way you perceive your ‘reality’! (Book is available at Amazon.com.)

Amy Haible has a Master’s in Transpersonal Studies as well as in Urban and Regional Planning. She served as Brunswick’s Planning Director from 1988 until 1993, when she left to manage two of Senator Bill Cohen’s state offices. Since 1998 Amy has maintained a private practice in mind/body/spirit healing. Her most recent presentation at the Jung Center was titled “Extreme Abundance: Exceptional Experiences of Maine Fisherman.” Amy teaches a two-part series entitled “The Metaphysics of Emotion: Staying Present in Emotional Flow” and she leads classes in shiatsu, meditation, and sacred dream work. She lives in Harpswell.

