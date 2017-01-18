(Class) Mary’s Apparition: A Mirror for the Divine Feminine Archetype

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME For more information: 2077290300

“Mary’s Apparition: A Mirror for the Divine Feminine Archetype” with Paula Biola

(Six Sundays: February 5, 12, 19, 26, & March 5, 12, 2-4pm)

“…the symbol has the great advantage of being able to unite the Heterogeneous or even incommensurable factors in a ‘single’ image. With the decline of alchemy, the symbolical unit of spirit and matter fell apart with the result that modern man finds himself uprooted and alienated in a de-souled world” – C. G. Jung, CW9i, par. 197

On December 2015, the National Geographic magazine published an article entitled: “Mary: The Most Powerful Woman in the World.” The article begins by showing a map of over two thousand worldwide sightings of Mary since 40 A.D. The extent of these apparitions both surprised and struck a chord in me. The article revived my lifelong interest in the ‘Divine Feminine.’

In these apparitions the messages which Mary spoke have been discussed at length, but what about the symbolic landscape surrounding these apparitions? Might the symbols surrounding the apparitions be trying to connect to something deeper and wider?

In this six-week seminar we will explore together the symbolic landscape in a number of apparitions from South America, Africa, Japan and Europe to re-awaken in us and in our world that connection to matter and spirit, and to explore the ‘Divine Feminine’s’ relationship to the ‘Sacred Whole.’

Paola Biola, MA, is a Jungian analyst who trained at the C. G. Jung Institute–Zurich. A faculty member and trainee supervisor of the C. G. Jung Institute–Boston, Paola has a private practice in Harpswell, where individuals or couples can stay for a weekend of intensive work. She has served as a Member and Co-Chair of the Board of the Maine Jung Center.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →