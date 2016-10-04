Class: Jung’s Ideas in Relation to Contemporary Brain Science

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org

with Will Furber

Five Classes: (Sundays) Oct 16, 23 and Nov 13, 20, 27

Jung’s ideas were developed before many recent scientific advances in our understanding of brain function. How do Jung’s ideas relate to this new scientific understanding? Are they supported, disproven, or do they provide opportunities for helpful dialogue or enhanced clarity contributing to the insight of each point of view?

Some of this new scientific material is presented in a clear and thought-provoking manner in the documentary series The Brain by David Eagleman, recently aired on PBS. The topics addressed in the series include the nature of reality, including the question of what may seem real but may really be illusion, the nature of a person’s sense of individuality, the nature of the unconscious mind, the question of how individual decisions may be influenced by brain function, the impact of culture and other social influences, disturbing thoughts about the recurring nature of human depravity, and thoughts about the future of the psyche.

Participants will be asked to view selected episodes of the documentary prior to each class. During the class relevant material from Jung’s work will be presented and there will be opportunities for discussion.

The PBS series, currently available on YouTube, will also be available for viewing at the Jung Center. It may also be purchased or viewed at other local libraries.

Will Furber is a Jungian analyst from North Bath, Maine. He is a faculty member and former board member of the Boston Jung Institute. He also helped found the Maine Jung Center.

Jung Center Members, $100 | Non-Members $120 (includes all classes)

HOW TO REGISTER:

Register on our website: www.mainejungcenter.org

