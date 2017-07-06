Clamming at Reid State Park with KELT– July 19

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Reid State Park, 375 Seguinland Road, Georgetown , Maine
For more information: 207-442-8400; kennebecestuary.org/explore-the-shore
GEORGETOWN- It is time for Kennebec Estuary Land Trust’s (KELT) most popular summertime event on Wednesday, July 19 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm at Reid State Park in Georgetown. Part of KELT’s Explore the Shore series, the public is invited to traverse clam flats with Georgetown’s Shellfish Warden, Jon Hentz, and learn to dig softshell clams. This quintessential Maine activity is great for families, kids, and adults.
No clam digging license is needed to dig a peck of clams from the sandy flats near Todds Point. Adults and children alike will enjoy the scenery and hunting for softshell clams and other tidal creatures.
Hentz has been warden for several towns in the Kennebec Estuary region for over a decade. He will share clam digging techniques as well as information about the local clam harvesting industry. Participants will discover the importance of clean water to the clams and the harvesters that dig them.
The program offered by KELT is free and open to the public. Participants will need to pay the state park entrance fee. This is a rain or shine event and registration is strongly encouraged at www.kennebecestuary.org/explore-the-shore.
Be sure to check out KELT’s August 16 event at Reid State Park when we will be exploring tide pools and discovering the impact of the invasive European green crab. The Explore the Shore series was generously sponsored by the Merrymeeting Bay Trust, The Nature Conservancy, and Bath Savings Trust Company.
The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. It maintains nine preserves for public enjoyment and has protected 3,500+ acres of land since founding in 1989. FMI visit www.kennebecestuary.org or call (207) 442-8400.
