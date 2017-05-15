Community

Civil War Soldiers from the Lincoln area talk

By LInda Morrill
Posted May 15, 2017, at 1:41 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine

For more information: 207-794-2765

On Wednesday, May 17th attend our 2nd Civil War Maine Soldiers discussion with Howard Black. Learn more about our local Civil War Soldiers and our local history during this great talk. So we invite people from Lincoln and areas north, south, west and east to stop in to hear the stories of the real men who served in the Civil War. Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public.

