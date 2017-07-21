Civil War Reenactment: 20th Maine, Company B

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Wilson Museum, 120 Perkins St., Castine, Maine
For more information: 207-326-9247; wilsonmuseum.org
Civil War Re-enactors will eat, sleep, and live as though it’s the 1860s. The event will take place on the Wilson Museum campus, overlooking Castine Harbor. The program will include drills, marches, and informal lectures.
The Company B reenactors consists of men and women all over the state of Maine. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Wilson Museum at (207) 326-9247 or info@wilsonmuseum.org.
