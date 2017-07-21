Civil War Reenactment: 20th Maine, Company B

By Valerie Messana
Posted July 21, 2017, at 10:19 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Wilson Museum, 120 Perkins St., Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9247; wilsonmuseum.org

Civil War Re-enactors will eat, sleep, and live as though it’s the 1860s. The event will take place on the Wilson Museum campus, overlooking Castine Harbor. The program will include drills, marches, and informal lectures.

The Company B reenactors consists of men and women all over the state of Maine. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Wilson Museum at (207) 326-9247 or info@wilsonmuseum.org.

