Civil War Maine’s Lumberman’s Regiment-1st Maine Heavy Artillary Program

By LInda Morrill
Posted April 08, 2017, at 7:43 a.m.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine

For more information: 207-794-2765

On Tuesday, April 11th the Lincoln Memorial Library will host a unique program about the “Lumberman’s Regiment” to bring Maine’s Civil War experience to life. Join Howard Black to learn about the role Maine played in the Civil War, especially those from the Lincoln and surrounding towns. This is a free event open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Come join us for the first April 6 p.m. program.

