City Clerk – Heidi Grindle

DATE: March 31, 2017

MUNICIPAL CLERKS WEEK

May 7 – 13, 2017

Although it is one of the oldest positions in local government, few people realize the vital services Municipal and Deputy Clerks perform for their community. Primarily, they act as the cornerstone of their council. Do you know what your Municipal Clerk does for your Community? Here’s just a few of the many duties your Municipal Clerk may do:

• Maintains the official council minutes, ordinance books, records and documents.

• Indexes all official actions of council.

• Issues licenses and permits.

• Processes contracts and agreements.

• Keepers of community history and vital records.

• Receives, distributes and files correspondence from citizens and other governmental agencies.

• Administers elections, registration and voting. It takes Municipal Clerks months to organize and prepare this key element in the democratic process which must be done correctly for the whole system to work!

• Acts as a key liaison between local government and its citizens.

• Handles significant financial responsibilities including preparation of tax rolls, special assessments and budgets.

• Provides central services such as personnel, purchasing, etc.

One of local government’s deep-rooted titles is the Municipal Clerk, and their duties have expanded over the years. Today, modern technology assists them with their increasing responsibilities.

Municipal Clerks Week has been observed since 1969. In 1984 and in 1994, Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, respectively, signed a Proclamation officially declaring Municipal Clerks Week the first full week of May and recognizing the essential role Municipal Clerks play in local government.

