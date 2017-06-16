Cirque us! – Dream Cycle

The poster for the “Cirque Us- Dream Cycle" show at The Grand on Saturday, July 29th.
By Robin Jones
Posted June 16, 2017, at 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/cirque-us-dream-cycle/2017-07-29/

On Saturday, July 29th at 3pm and 7pm, live on the Stanley Subaru Stage, The Grand is excited to present the fun-for-all-ages “Cirque Us!” This summer, “Cirque Us” presents a fresh new show, “Dream Cycle,” which reimagines traditional circus, leading you on an adventure through a new, yet strangely familiar world. You’ll find yourself immersed in a realm where shadow and light intertwine. Acrobats, jugglers and aerialists are woven into the fabric of a dream as fears tiptoe across the narrowest wire. Come join us this summer for DreamCycle, and let your imagination run free! Tickets for this General Admission presentation are as follows- $18 for adults and $12 Youth (12&under.) For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

