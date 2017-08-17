Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; facebook.com/CirqueDuGeekCon/
Free annual convention of the weird and wonderful brings special guest authors and costumed entertainers to Waterville for three days of fun — meet Jeff Kline, Hannah Telle and the Maine Ghostbusters!
WATERVILLE, ME—Cirque du Geek 2017, a multi-genre geek convention that is hosted at the Waterville Public Library in Waterville, Maine, will celebrate the weird and wonderful worlds of cosplay, video games, anime, comic books, and all things geek September 8th through 10th.
Cirque du Geek’s events start at 5pm on Friday, September 8th, and continue through Sunday, September 10th. Events include a cosplay contest, an open video game room, fascinating panels with very special guest Q&A’s, and a variety of other spooktacular programing held in conjunction with Cirque du Geek including a screening of the classic film The Ghostbusters at Railroad Square Cinema. The full event schedule can be found at: facebook.com/CirqueDuGeekCon. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email mailto:staylor@watervillelibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →