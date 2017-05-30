Circus Ship Day!

Saturday, June 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-828-1234; kitetails.org/
Celebrate The Circus Ship all day long at the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine with a special visit from Chris Van Dusen from 11am-1pm! Meet this beloved Maine author and illustrator and enjoy an interactive reading of his book at 11am and 12pm.
Special events & activities!
10:30-11:30: Circus Ship Face Painting
Get your face painted just like an animal from The Circus Ship.
10:30am-12:30pm: Meet Henry the Tiger and little Emma Rose
Actors from our company of young actors will perform interactive scenes from the book, and will be available for photo opportunities!
11am-12pm: Circus Ship with Chris Van Dusen
Hear Maine’s beloved author and illustrator read his famous book, The Circus Ship. Then, based on audience suggestions, Chris will draw some mixed up animals that we’d only see in our imaginations!
11am-12pm: Can you juggle? Balance? Do a magic trick?
Join our very own big top circus and show off your circus skills!
12-1pm: Circus Ship with Chris Van Dusen
Hear Maine’s beloved author and illustrator read his famous book, The Circus Ship. Then, based on audience suggestions, Chris will draw some mixed up animals that we’d only see in our imaginations!
Circus activities will continue into the afternoon!
This event is generously supported by Raising Readers. Raising Readers is a statewide program funded by the Libra Foundation, led and administered by MaineHealth, in collaboration with EMHS, and support from The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center. Free parking will be available in the Maine Health lot next to the Museum & Theatre from 11am-1pm.
