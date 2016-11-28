Community

Circus Maine’s “Circus Solstice”

Casey Jacques
Casey Jacques
By Circus Maine
Posted Nov. 28, 2016, at 7:28 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Circus Maine , 4 Thompson Point, Portland, Maine

For more information: 2075360768; circusmaine.org

Circus Maine’s celebration of the winter solstice is our first in-house production of a full-blown circus! Using the talents of our own artists, apprentices, and students, CIRCUS SOLSTICE is inspired by the longest night and the shortest day of the year, when the light of the day is changing by the minute, and the depths of winter lie before us. Solstice existed long before humans, and is observed in one form or another around the globe, across cultures and religions, marking the beginning of life, gods, and years. Join us in this celebration of the planet we call Earth as she passes time in her own way.

CIRCUS SOLSTICE has been created by the artists of Circus Maine under the direction of Michael Trautman.

3 choices for Circus: Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Performances are suitable for all ages. Advance Tickets – Youth 14 and under = $12, Adults = $14, and $16 at the door. Fri & Sat door at 6:30 for 7pm show Sun door at 3:30 for 4pm show.

