CineGrand Film: The Lobster

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 3:30 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Tuesday, May 30th and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday May 31st with the Oscar™-nominated “The Lobster.” This nominee for this year’s Best Original Screenplay Oscar™ stars Colin Farrell as David, a man who has just been dumped by his wife. To make matters worse, David lives in a society where single people have 45 days to find true love, or else they are turned into the animal of their choice and released into the woods. David is kept at the mysterious hotel while he searches for a new partner, and after several romantic misadventures decides to make a daring escape to abandon this world. He ultimately joins up with a rebel faction known as The Loners, a group founded on a complete rejection of romance. But once there David meets an enigmatic stranger (Rachel Weisz) who stirs up unexpected and strong feelings within him… With John C. Reilly, Lea Seydoux and Ben Whishaw. (2016. USA. 1hr, 58min. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. R.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
