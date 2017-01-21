CineGrand Film: The Girl on the Train

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/cinegrand-the-girl-on-the-train/2017-02-21/

The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing at Tuesday evenings and Wednesday afternoons at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Winter season on Tuesday, February 21st at 7:30 pm and a special closed-caption screening on Wednesday February 22nd at 3:30 pm with thriller based on the international best-selling novel, “The Girl on the Train”. The film tells the story of Rachel (Emily Blunt, in an electrifying performance), devastated by her recent divorce, spending her daily commute fantasizing about the seemingly perfect couple who live in a house that her train passes every day… until one morning she sees something shocking happen there and becomes entangled in the mystery that unfolds. With Allison Janney, Lisa Kudrow, Laura Prepon and Justin Theroux. (2016. USA. 1 hr, 52 min. Directed by Tate Taylor. R.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →