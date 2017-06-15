CineGrand Film: The Founder

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/cinegrand-the-founder/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Tuesday, July 11th with an electrifying tour de force from Michael Keaton as “The Founder.” From the director of “Saving Mr. Banks” comes the true story of how Ray Kroc (Keaton), a struggling salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers’ speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. Writer Robert Siegel (The Wrestler) details how Kroc maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire. The film also stars Laura Dern, Linda Cardellini, John Carroll Lynch, B.J. Novak and Nick Offerman. (2017. USA 1 hrs, 55 min. Directed by John Lee Hancock. PG-13.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →