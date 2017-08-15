CineGrand Film: The Circle

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/cinegrand-the-circle/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 1:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- begins its new Fall season on Tuesday, September 5th and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday September 6th with a paranoid thriller for the 21st Century “The Circle.” When Mae (Emma Watson) is hired to work for the world’s largest and most powerful tech & social media company, she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity. The film also stars John Boyega, Patton Oswalt, Ellar Coltrane, Karen Gillian, and, in their last screen appearances, the late Glenne Headley and Bill Paxton. (2017. USA 1 hr, 50 min. Directed by James Ponsoldt. PG-13.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
