CineGrand Film: Paterson

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 3:30 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Tuesday, June 27th and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday June 28th with a new film from the maker of such independent classics as “Down by Law” and “Night on Earth”- “Paterson.” Paterson (Adam Driver- “Girls” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey–they share the name. Every day, Paterson adheres to a simple routine: he drives his daily route, observing the city as it drifts across his windshield and overhearing fragments of conversation swirling around him; he writes poetry into a notebook; he walks his dog; he stops in a bar and drinks exactly one beer; he goes home to his wife, Laura. By contrast, Laura’s world is ever changing. New dreams come to her almost daily. Paterson loves Laura and she loves him. He supports her newfound ambitions; she champions his gift for poetry. The film, made by independent film legend Jim Jarmusch, quietly observes the triumphs and defeats of daily life, along with the poetry evident in its smallest details. With Golshifteh Farahani, William Jackson Harper and Method Man. (2016. USA. 1hr, 55min. Directed by Jim Jarmusch. R.)Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →