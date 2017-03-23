CineGrand Film: Moonlight

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/cinegrand-moonlight/2017-04-04/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 1:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Winter/Spring season on Tuesday, April 4th and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday April 5th with this year’s Best Picture Oscar™-winner “Moonlight.” The tender, heartbreaking multiple Oscar™-nominated story (including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Directing) of a young man’s struggle to find himself, told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love, while grappling with his own sexuality. With Andre Holland, Janelle Monae, Trevante Rhodes and Ashton Sanders as well as Naomie Harris who received an Oscar™-nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance and Mahershala Ali who received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar™ for his performance in this film. (2016. USA 1 hr, 50 min. Directed by Barry Jenkins. R.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
