CineGrand Film: Loving

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/cinegrand-loving/2017-04-18/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 3:30 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Winter/Spring season on Tuesday, April 18th and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday April 19th with an Oscar™-nominated performance from Ruth Negga in “Loving.” From acclaimed writer/director Jeff Nichols (“Mud”), the film celebrates the real-life courage and commitment of an interracial couple, Richard and Mildred Loving (portrayed by Joel Edgerton and Best Actress Oscar™-nominee Ruth Negga), who married and then spent the next nine years fighting for the right to live as a family in their hometown. Their civil rights case, Loving v. Virginia, went all the way to the Supreme Court, which in 1967 reaffirmed the very foundation of the right to marry- and their love story has become an inspiration to couples ever since. With Nick Kroll and longtime Jeff Nichols collaborator Michael Shannon. (2016. USA. 2hrs, 3min. Directed by Jeff Nichols. PG-13.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →