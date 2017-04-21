CineGrand Film: Lion

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 1, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 3:30 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Tuesday, May 16th and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday May 17th with the Oscar™-nominated “Lion.” Nominated for this year’s Best Picture Oscar™, the film tells the true story of five-year-old Saroo who gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of Kilometers across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple (Nicole Kidman nominated for this year’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar™ and David Wenham.) Twenty-five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, Saroo (Dev Patel, nominated for this year’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar™) sets out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home. The film is nominated for several other Oscars™ including Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Score. With Rooney Mara.(2016. USA 2 hrs. Directed by Garth Davis. PG-13.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →