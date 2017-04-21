CineGrand Film: La La Land

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: T, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 3:30 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- begins its new Summer season on Tuesday, May 2nd and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday May 3rd with one of the nominees for this year’s Best Film Oscar™ “La La Land.” This modern musical is written and directed by the Oscar™-winning Damien Chazelle (“Whiplash”) and tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone, who won a Best Actress Oscar™ for her performance), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, the film explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams. Among the other Oscars™, the musical picked up Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Score and Best Song. With John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt and J,K, Simmons. (2016. USA 2 hrs, 8 min. Directed by Damien Chazelle. PG-13.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
