CineGrand Film: Jackie

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/cinegrand-jackie/2017-04-11/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 1:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Winter/Spring season on Tuesday, April 11th and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday April 12th with an Oscar™-nominated performance from Natalie Portman in “Jackie.” The film presents the searing and intimate portrait of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history, seen through the eyes of the iconic First Lady, then Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (Portman). “Jackie” places us in her world during the days immediately following her husband’s assassination. Known for her extraordinary dignity and poise, here we see a psychological portrait of the First Lady as she struggles to maintain her husband’s legacy and the world of “Camelot” that they created and loved so well. With Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup and the late John Hurt giving one of his last onscreen performances. (2016. USA. 1 hr, 35 min. Directed by Pablo Larrain. R.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
