CineGrand Film: Hidden Figures

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/cinegrand-hidden-figures/2017-03-07/

The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 1:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Winter/Spring season on Tuesday, March 7th and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday March 8th with one of this year’s Best Picture Oscar™ nominees “Hidden Figures.” This Oscar™-nominated film is the incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (“Empire”‘s Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer in an Oscar™-nominated performance) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe)-brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big. With Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parson and “Moonlight”‘s Oscar™-winning Mahershala Ali. (2016. USA 2 hrs, 7 min. Directed by Ted Melfi. PG.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

