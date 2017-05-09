CineGrand Film: Fences

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 3:30 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Tuesday, June 6th and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday June 7th with the Oscar™-nominated “Fences.” Denzel Washington directed and stars in one of this year’s Best Picture Oscar™ nominees, which is an adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The story centers on a black garbage collector named Troy Maxson in 1950s Pittsburgh. Bitter that baseball’s color barrier was only broken after his own heyday in the Negro Leagues, Maxson is prone to taking out his frustrations on his loved ones. Both Washington and co-star Viola Davis won Tonys for their performances in the 2010 revival of the play with Davis also winning this year’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar™ for her performance. Stephen Henderson, Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, and Mykelti Williamson round out the supporting cast. (2016. USA. 2hrs, 13min. Directed by Denzel Washington. R.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
