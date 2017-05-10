CineGrand Film: Edge of Seventeen

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 3:30 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Tuesday, June 13th and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday June 14th with a new R-rated coming-of-age movie in the vein of “Sixteen Candles” and “The Breakfast Club”- “Edge of Seventeen.” An honest, candid, often hilarious look at what it’s like to grow up as a young woman in today’s modern world, the film is produced by Academy Award winner James L. Brooks- the filmmaker behind big-screen, character-driven classics such as “Terms of Endearment,” “Broadcast News,” “Big,” “Say Anything,” “The Simpsons,” “Jerry Maguire” and “As Good as It Gets.” Everyone knows that growing up is hard, and life is no easier for high school junior Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), who is already at peak awkwardness when her all-star older brother Darian (Blake Jenner) starts dating her best friend Krista (Haley Lu Richardson). All at once, Nadine feels more alone than ever, until the unexpected friendship of a thoughtful boy (Hayden Szeto) gives her a glimmer of hope that things just might not be so terrible after all. The film also stars Kyra Sedgwick as Nadine’s well-meaning but completely ineffective mother, and Woody Harrelson as Nadine’s History teacher, mentor and reluctant sounding board. (2017. USA. 1hr, 38min. Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig. R.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
