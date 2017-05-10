CineGrand Film: David Lynch: The Art of Life

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 22, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 3:30 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Tuesday, June 20th and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday June 21st with a new documentary on the creator of “Mulholland Drive” and “Twin Peaks”- “David Lynch: The Art Life.” This riveting profile of director David Lynch (“Eraserhead,” “Blue Velvet,” “Twin Peaks” and “Mulholland Drive”) explores how the formative experiences of his youth led him to become the artist he is today. The film includes archival footage and home movies, as well as interviews with Lynch as he paints in his studio. (2017. USA. 1hr, 33min. Directed by JonNguyen. This film is not rated.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
