CineGrand Film: A United Kingdom

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Tuesday, July 18th with a film based on extraordinary true events- “A United Kingdom.” In 1947, Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo- “Selma”), the King of Botswana, met Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike- “Gone Girl”), a London office worker. They were a perfect match, yet their proposed marriage was challenged not only by their families but by the British and South African governments. The latter had recently introduced the policy of apartheid and found the notion of a biracial couple ruling a neighboring country intolerable. South Africa threatened the British: either thwart the couple or be denied access to South African uranium and gold and face the risk of South Africa invading Botswana. With Jack Davenport, Tom Felton and Nicholas Rowe. (2016. UK. 1 hr, 51 min. Directed by Amma Assante. NR.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →