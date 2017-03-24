CineGrand Film: 20th Century Women

The cast of one of the nominees for this year's Best Original Screenplay Oscar™ “20th Century Women.”
a24.
By Robin Jones
Posted March 24, 2017, at 11:37 a.m.

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/cinegrand-20th-century-women/2017-04-25/

The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 3:30 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Winter/Spring season on Tuesday, April 25th and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday April 26th with the nominee for this year’s Best Original Screenplay Oscar™ “20th Century Women.” The film takes place during the summer of 1979, as a Santa Barbara single mom and boardinghouse landlord (Annette Bening) decides the best way she can parent her teenage son (Lucas Jade Zumann) is to enlist her young tenants- a quirky punk photographer (Greta Gerwig), a mellow handyman (Billy Crudup) and her son’s shrewd best friend (Elle Fanning) – to serve as role models in a changing world. With Alison Elliot and Alia Shawkat. (2016. USA. 2hrs, 3min. Directed by Jeff Nichols. PG-13.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

