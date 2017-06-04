CINDY KALLET & GREY LARSEN IN PHIPPSBURG CONCERT

Friday, June 16, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane at Parker Head Road, Phippsburg, Maine
For more information: 207-389-1770; phippsburgucc.org
Folk duo Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen will play in concert Friday, June 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Phippsburg Congregational Church.
The evening’s program will include original and traditional songs of the heart, songs of the New England coast, old-time fiddle, Scandinavian fiddle duets, traditional Irish tunes and more.
A featured guest on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion and hailed by the Boston Globe as “one of folk music’s most respected singer-songwriters… a brilliant guitarist”, Cindy Kallet has recorded numerous albums, one of which, Working on Wings to Fly, was voted one of the “Top 100 Folk Albums of the Century” by WUMB Boston radio listeners. Her other albums include Neighbors, a duet album with Gordon Bok, and Leave The Cake in the Mailbox – Songs for Parents and Kids Growing Up, which was chosen for a 2004 Parents’ Choice Gold Award. Musical luminaries such as Patty Larkin and Dar Williams have sung her praises, and JAM magazine enthused: “Cindy’s voice has a rich texture, poignant, dark, intimate: it’s a voice dreams are made of. Her guitar playing is deft and lovely.”
Kallet has been writing music and playing the guitar since she was eleven years old, and has performed throughout the U.S. for almost 40 years. In the 35 years since the release of her first album, she has built a devoted audience of all ages and from all walks of life. Many of Kallet’s songs embody her love for the natural beauty of the New England coast. Her body of contemporary original compositions has been compared in breadth, depth and quality to those of Joni Mitchell and James Taylor.
Grey Larsen is an internationally respected performer of the Irish flute and tin whistle as well as an accomplished singer and concertina, fiddle, piano and harmonium player. As a well-known teacher of the Irish flute and tin whistle he has also written a book on the instruments that has been called “essential reading” by Matt Molloy of The Chieftains. Larsen joins the silken grace of the East Galway flute style with the driving momentum found in Irish music at large. The Washington Post has hailed Larsen as “a gifted musician who consistently demonstrates his melodic finesse” and the New Mexico Daily says that his playing is “absolutely spellbinding.”
While he is best know for Irish music, Larsen plays half a dozen instruments and is at home in several musical styles. He has devoted a great deal of his musical life to the old-time fiddle music of his native southern Midwest, situated in the northern fringe of the Appalachian cultural region. He has performed and recorded widely since the mid 1970s throughout the US and in Canada, Europe and Australia. One of Irish music’s most celebrated teachers, Larsen has taught at festivals, workshops, colleges and music camps in the US, Canada, Ireland, Australia and the Netherlands. He is also widely recognized for his work as a record producer, mastering engineer, and as the Music Editor of Sing Out! Magazine.
A national segment of NPR’s All Things Considered profiled the pair on the occasion of the release of their first album together, Cross The Water.
The historic Phippsburg Congregational Church is located at 10 Church Lane (at Parker Head Rd.) in Phippsburg. Admission at the door is $15; students $8; $12 advance tickets available at BrownPaperTickets.com. Children under eight are admitted free. Refreshments will be served. Doors open at 7:00. For more information call 389-1770.
