Cinderella Project of Maine to hold prom dress giveaways in Belfast and Gardiner

BELFAST and GARDINER, Maine — The Cinderella Project of Maine will hold prom dress giveaways in Belfast and Gardiner this year.

The Gardiner giveaway will be held 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 15, at Gardiner Area High School, 40 West Hill St. The Belfast giveaway will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Renys Plaza, 1 Belmont Ave. in Belfast.

Gowns are free to all Maine high school students in need of a dress for prom with one stipulation — that they promise to pay the favor forward in some way by doing something nice for someone else in their community.

If you or someone would like to donate a dress to the Cinderella Project of Maine, dresses are accepted until the day of the last giveaway. Dress donations are accepted at any Day’s Jewelers store in Maine. For additional dress dropoff locations, visit www.cinderellaprojectofmaine. org/donations

For information, contact Tabitha Lowe at 338-6809 or visit The Cinderella Project of Maine at www.cinderellaprojectofmaine. org or on Facebook. Donations are tax deductible.

