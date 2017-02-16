Church takes Ash Wednesday to the streets ‘Ashes to Go’ program

ROCKLAND, Maine — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of Rockland will offer “Ashes to Go,” a new approach to a centuries-old Christian tradition, 8:30-10 a.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday, March 1, outside on Main Street.

St. Peter’s is part of a new nationwide movement that has clergy and lay people visiting street corners, coffee shops, transit stops, and college campuses to mark the foreheads of interested passers-by with ashes and invite them to repent of past wrongdoing and seek forgiveness and renewal.

In the Christian tradition, Ash Wednesday marks the start of the holy season of Lent, a time for reflection and repentance in preparation for the celebration of Easter. For centuries, Christians have received a cross of ashes on the forehead at the beginning of that season as a reminder that God has created us out of the dust of the earth. The ashes are a sign of our mortality and an invitation to turn toward God to receive God’s forgiveness and life-giving grace. Ashes to Go provides the opportunity to participate in that tradition for people who have lost their connection to a church or have never participated before.

“Ashes to Go is about bringing the important traditions of our faith out from behind church walls and into the places we need them every day,” said the Rev. Lael Sorensen, the rector at St. Peter’s, in a press release. “As people get busier and busier, we need the church in new and non-traditional ways. We especially need reminders of forgiveness in the tough places of our working lives. The people who accept ashes on the street are often people longing to make a connection between their relationship with the transcendent and the forces of daily existence, and Ashes to Go helps them feel that connection.”

St. Peter’s is offering Ashes to Go for the first time this year. “We have offered it together with the chaplain at Pen Bay Medical Center for several years, but this is the first time we’ve offered it on the streets of Rockland,” Sorensen said in the press release.

Contact the Rev. Lael Sorensen, rector.stpetersrockland@gmail.com, 207-594-8191 for information about Ashes to Go and for information about their church services for Ash Wednesday, which will be at noon and 5:30 p.m., and services for Lent, Holy Week, and Easter. More about the Ashes to Go movement can be found at www.AshesToGo.org .

