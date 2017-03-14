Church Supper

By cathance1
Posted March 14, 2017, at 6:07 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, 2017 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Congregational Church Parish Hall, 6 King Street, Dennysville, Maine

For more information: 207-726-4676

There will be a public supper at the Dennysville-Edmunds Congregational Church Parish Hall on King Street (Route 86) in Dennysville on Saturday, March 18. The menu will feature a boiled dinner, including corned beef, ham, potatoes, carrots, onions, turnip, cabbage, rolls, beverages, and cakes. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. The church will also sponsor its monthly public Breakfast on Saturday, April 1 with the proceeds going to Sammy Seavey and family to help in his battle against lung cancer. Breakfast prices are $6 for adults and $3 for children. Call 726-4676 for further information.

