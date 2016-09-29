Community

Church in Bucksport offers buffet breakfast

Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 3:33 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Location: Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St., Bucksport, Maine

For more information: church office at 469-3622 or Ed Petravicz at 469-9979

The Bucksport United Methodist Church, at 71 Franklin Street in Bucksport, will host a breakfast buffet 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the church. This All-You-Care-To-Eat meal features many delicious entrees, beverages and homemade baked goods. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children, and $25 for a family of four or more. For more information, please call the church office at 469-3622 or Ed Petravicz at 469-9979.

