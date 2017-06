ORONO and BANGOR — The Grove United Methodist Church Youth Choir from Westchester, PA, will present a fun, inspiring concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Orono United Methodist Church, 36 Oak St., and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Grace United Methodist Church, 193 Union St. in Bangor. The concert is free and open to the public. For information, 866-2144.

