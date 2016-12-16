Christmas Services at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Belfast

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 100 Court Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 2073382412; stmargaretsbelfast.org:
Christmas Eve, December 24
Family service with Holy Eucharist, 4 p.m.
Carol sing: 8.30-8.50 p.m.
Festival Celebration of the Holy Eucharist 9 p.m.
Christmas Day, December 25
Contemplative Eucharist at 8 a.m.
