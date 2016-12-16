Community

Christmas Services at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Belfast

By St. Margaret's Episcopal Church,
Posted Dec. 16, 2016, at 12:06 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 100 Court Street, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 2073382412; stmargaretsbelfast.org:

Christmas Eve, December 24

Family service with Holy Eucharist, 4 p.m.

Carol sing: 8.30-8.50 p.m.

Festival Celebration of the Holy Eucharist 9 p.m.

Christmas Day, December 25

Contemplative Eucharist at 8 a.m.

St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Belfast

at the corner of Court & Elm Streets, Belfast

FMI: www.stmargaretsbelfast.org

