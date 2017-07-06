Christmas In July Toy Run

Saturday, July 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: moosehead trail campground, 781 Moosehead Trail , newport, maine
For more information: 207-667-2419 or 460=1121
Bring a new unwrapped toy for donation to Toys for Tots . Ride leaves Ellsworth Maine on July 22 , 2017 and heads to the Moosehead Trail Campground on Rt 7 in Newport. Meet at the Mill Mall in Ellsworth with kickstands up at 9 A.M. At the event site there will be food sales, live bands, auctions, and raffles. All proceeds to benefit the Greater Bangor Area Toys for Tots program and Secret Santa program of Hancock County. For more information please contact Don Clark at 667 – 2419 or 460 – 1121.
