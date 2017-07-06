Community

Christmas In July Toy Run

By mona clark
Posted July 06, 2017, at 1:21 p.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: moosehead trail campground, 781 Moosehead Trail , newport, maine

For more information: 207-667-2419 or 460=1121

Bring a new unwrapped toy for donation to Toys for Tots . Ride leaves Ellsworth Maine on July 22 , 2017 and heads to the Moosehead Trail Campground on Rt 7 in Newport. Meet at the Mill Mall in Ellsworth with kickstands up at 9 A.M. At the event site there will be food sales, live bands, auctions, and raffles. All proceeds to benefit the Greater Bangor Area Toys for Tots program and Secret Santa program of Hancock County. For more information please contact Don Clark at 667 – 2419 or 460 – 1121.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Police: Gunman killed wife, son, neighbor before officers fatally shot himPolice: Gunman killed wife, son, neighbor before officers fatally shot him
  2. Man who said his name was ‘Santa Claus’ leads police on a car chase through MaineMan who said his name was ‘Santa Claus’ leads police on a car chase through Maine
  3. Summer Maine resident who dodged $45M in taxes reports to prisonSummer Maine resident who dodged $45M in taxes reports to prison
  4. Rockland wheelchair-bound resident who shot intruder won’t be chargedRockland wheelchair-bound resident who shot intruder won’t be charged
  5. Roads reopen after police blow up suspicious package near Topsham Fair MallRoads reopen after police blow up suspicious package near Topsham Fair Mall

Top Stories

Similar Articles