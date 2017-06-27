Community

Christmas In July Toy Run & Show

By mona clark
Posted June 27, 2017, at 7:10 a.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: moosehead trail campground, rt 7, newport, Maine

For more information: 207-667-2419 or 460=1121

On july 22, 2017 from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. we are holding a fundraiser to benefit

the Greater Bangor Area Toys For Tots program and Secret Santa Program for Hancock County. It will be held at the Moosehead Trail Campground on Rt 7 in Newport .Admission to this event is a new unwrapped toy. At this event there will be food sales, auctions, 50 / 50 raffles and live music. In conjunction with this event there will also be a motorcycle toy run that leaves the Mill Mall in Ellsworth at 9:00 a.m. If you would like to donate food ; auction items or make a monetary donation contact Don Clark for more information at 667- 2419 or 460-1121.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Reported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beachReported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beach
  2. Three boys accused of setting fire to Sanford millThree boys accused of setting fire to Sanford mill
  3. Eddington man dies in Orono motorcycle crash
  4. Collins, King won’t support Senate bill to replace ObamacareCollins, King won’t support Senate bill to replace Obamacare
  5. Susan Collins disagrees with Kellyanne Conway on bill’s impact to MedicaidSusan Collins disagrees with Kellyanne Conway on bill’s impact to Medicaid