Christmas In July Toy Run & Show

Saturday, July 22, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: moosehead trail campground, rt 7, newport, Maine
For more information: 207-667-2419 or 460=1121
On july 22, 2017 from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. we are holding a fundraiser to benefit
the Greater Bangor Area Toys For Tots program and Secret Santa Program for Hancock County. It will be held at the Moosehead Trail Campground on Rt 7 in Newport .Admission to this event is a new unwrapped toy. At this event there will be food sales, auctions, 50 / 50 raffles and live music. In conjunction with this event there will also be a motorcycle toy run that leaves the Mill Mall in Ellsworth at 9:00 a.m. If you would like to donate food ; auction items or make a monetary donation contact Don Clark for more information at 667- 2419 or 460-1121.
