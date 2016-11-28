Community

Christmas fair at St. Ann’s Church in Bradley

Posted Nov. 28, 2016, at 1:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: St. Ann's Catholic Church, 429 Main St., Bradley, Maine

BRADLEY, Maine — An annual Christmas fair will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 429 Main St. Food tables with sweets, baked beans, rolls and breads; home crafts such as knitted items, wood crafts and Christmas ornaments; gift baskets; books, CDs, videos, puzzles. Quilt raffle. Luncheon.

 

