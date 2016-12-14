Christmas Eve service, potluck and Christmas Day service at St. Francis by the Sea

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5200

BLUE HILL, Maine — Carols, candlelight, and communion will be featured during the Christmas Eve service to be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road. Adult choir plus children from Sunday School will sing special music. Those planning to attend the potluck dinner after the service should let the church at 374-5200 how many will attend and what food will be brought for the potluck.

A quiet, meditative Christmas Holy Eucharist Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

