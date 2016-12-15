Christmas Eve Service

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 3:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-947-0156; stjohnsbangor.org

Please join us on Christmas Eve! Our early service begins with a Carol Prelude at 3:45 pm with the service starting at 4 pm (child care provided). The nighttime service prelude starts at 10:30 pm with the service beginning at 11 pm.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →