Community

Christmas Eve Service

By Priscilla Vail
Posted Dec. 10, 2016, at 7:15 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Ellsworth United Methodist Church, 21 Hancock St., Ellsworth, MaineEUMC

For more information: 2076678183

Christmas Eve Celebration

Story continues below advertisement.

Candle Light Service

5:00PM

A special time of gathering and fellowship will follow the service. Desserts will be served in the coffee room.

Our celebration of Christ’s birth will be on Christmas Eve. We will not have a worship service on Sunday December 25, 2016 so that our members may celebrate Christmas day with their families.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Father killed daughter, then self in Hebron, police say
  2. Toddlers with ties to Houlton die in NYC when radiator bursts
  3. Watch Portland’s police chief explain why the war on drugs is a failureWatch Portland’s police chief explain why the war on drugs is a failure
  4. Actor Judge Reinhold arrested at Dallas airportActor Judge Reinhold arrested at Dallas airport
  5. Christmas tree with lights, power strip stolen in Aroostook CountyChristmas tree with lights, power strip stolen in Aroostook County

Top Stories

Similar Articles