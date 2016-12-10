Christmas Eve Service

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Ellsworth United Methodist Church, 21 Hancock St., Ellsworth, MaineEUMC For more information: 2076678183

Christmas Eve Celebration

Story continues below advertisement.

Candle Light Service

5:00PM

A special time of gathering and fellowship will follow the service. Desserts will be served in the coffee room.

Our celebration of Christ’s birth will be on Christmas Eve. We will not have a worship service on Sunday December 25, 2016 so that our members may celebrate Christmas day with their families.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →