Christmas Eve Candlelight Services in Ellsworth Falls

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Location: Union Congregational Church of Ellsworth Falls UCC, 28 North St , Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-7972; n/a

Everyone is invited to attend the Christmas Eve Services at the Union Congregational Church UCC in Ellsworth Falls (the corner of Rte. 1 A and North St) . Candlelight Services will be at 5 PM and 11 PM as we celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ. The early worship is a service of lessons and carols with music provided by Sheldon Bisberg. At 11 PM there will be a service of the Word and the choir will sing.

In addition, the Falls Church will have a 10 AM worship service on Christmas Day. You are welcome to bring a poem, story or song to share.

for more information call Rev. Mary Angela Davis at 667-7972

