Christmas Day Service

Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, maine For more information: 207-942-4381

Rev. Mark A Doty will be reading “Christmas Day in the Morning” by Pearl S Buck, at the 10 a.m. service at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, at the corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor on Sunday, December 25. Kathy Jellison, organist and choir director, will be leading the congregants in carol singing. Coffee Fellowship will be at 11:00 a.m.

