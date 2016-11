Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Kenduskeag Union Church, Over the bridge from Route 15 in Kenduskeag Village, Kenduskeag, Maine

KENDUSKEAG, Maine — Christmas craft fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Kenduskeag Union Church, over the bridge from Route 15 in Kenduskeag Village. Crafts, fanciwork, bake sale, white elephant items, door prize, snack bar and luncheon.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →