Christmas cantata ‘His Name is Jesus’

EDDINGTON, Maine — The North Brewer Eddington United Methodist Church Christmas Choir will present the cantata, “His Name Is Jesus,” a worship celebration of Christmas arranged by Mosie Lister, directed by Herbert Hopkins accompanied by Colin Graebert and Dora Rexrode. The concert schedule is: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Ellen M. Leach Memorial Home, and at 3:15 p.m. the same day at Woodlands Assisted Living, both in Brewer; at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at North Brewer Eddington United Methodist Church, Eddington, and at 2 p.m. the same day at Sunbury Village, Bangor; and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Phillips Strickland House, Bangor.

The choir participants are: Judy Adams, Donna Boyle, Dottie Boynton, Merrill Boynton, Jeanette Collins, Gail DeBeck, Doug Gardner, Cokie Giles, Colin Graebert, Carol Jordan, Herb Hopkins, Melva Kent, Roscoe Kent, Ethel Mathews, LaForest Mathews, Ruth Munson, Joy Nevers, Mollie Stevens, Patrick Stevens, and Lois Weeks. Solos by Melva Kent, Joy Nevers, Doug Gardner, and Molly Stevens and Narration by Ruth Munson and Merrill Boynton.

The public is invited to attend any of the concerts.

