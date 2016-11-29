Community

Christmas Cantata Dec. 3 in Lincoln

By Mary Goolsby
Posted Nov. 29, 2016, at 2:18 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Maranatha Riverside Church, Access Rd, Lincoln, Maine

For more information: 207-732-6259

The Greater Lincoln Community Choir will present the Christmas Cantata, “Believe” Saturday, December 3rd at the KC Hall in Lincoln. This is a fundraiser to benefit the Lincoln Food Cupboard. Dinner served 4:-6:00pm followed by the Cantata. Tickets required, $10.00 and can be purchased at the door.

Sunday, December 4th there will be two presentations of “Believe” by the Greater Lincoln Community Choir: 2:00pm at Enfield Station School (Rt. 155, Enfield Rd) and 6:00pm at Maranatha Riverside Church, Lincoln. Admission free to both presentations.

