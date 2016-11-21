Christmas at Norlands: A 19th-Century Winter Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Washburn-Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore, Maine For more information: 207-897-4366; norlands.org

Experience Christmas in the 19th century and participate in living history activities around this beautiful and tranquil estate. Activities include horse-drawn wagon rides, caroling, period crafts, storytelling, parlor games, cooking in the farmer’s cottage, the one-room schoolhouse and tours of the decorated 1867 Washburn family Italianate mansion. Mulled cider and other refreshments made fresh on the woodstove will be available.

Story continues below advertisement.

See and hear how the Washburns and their neighbors, the Bradfords, anticipated Christmas and prepared for the holiday. Journey back in time for a greater understanding of how the holiday evolved over the course of the 19th-century and the different ways Washburn family members celebrated in cities such as Chicago and Washington D.C. during the 1800’s compared to family members living at Norlands at the same time.

In the mansion, see beautifully embellished Civil War era fashions on display. The dining room is decorated as if the Washburns are expecting guests. Children can help decorate the tree and will be intrigued with the historic toys on display. “Aunt Clara” will be visiting and sharing stories of Christmas past and parlor games for all ages. In Mr. Washburn’s kitchen, string popcorn for the tree or make a period craft.

The redesigned gift shop will be open and filled with unique treasures to meet your holiday shopping needs. There is something for everyone: Norlands’ own maple syrup, old-time toys, books, prints, cards, caps and bonnets,old-fashioned stick and rock candy, and more.

A Cookie Walk fundraiser benefits the new barn fund. For only $5, fill a bag with delicious homemade cookies to take home.

You are guaranteed to leave with lasting memories of how Christmas was celebrated in rural 19th-century Maine. The joyous feeling of an old-fashioned winter celebration will no doubt carry you through the season.

Admission is $10 per person; $6 ages 12 and under; $25 family rate. Members of Norlands enjoy a 20% discount on admission.

The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is located at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore.

For more information, call 207-897-4366 or visit www.NORLANDS.org.

If the weather is questionable, please check for an event cancellation ​notice on Norlands’ Facebook page or outgoing ​telephone message by calling 207-897-4366 by 9am on the morning of the event.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →