Community

Christmas Angels Program in gear at Blue Hill church

Posted Nov. 30, 2016, at 4:31 p.m.

BLUE HILL — Christmas Angels Program  of First Congregational Church of Blue Hill provides gifts of warm clothing to children in need living on Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle/Stonington. The program also gives gifts of books and stuffed animals in ‘new’ condition, and is accepting donations of these. To learn how you can help the program, by shopping or donating, contact Kim Williamson at peony13@me.com,  374-2092 by Dec. 1. To receive assistance from the program, contact Wendy Ritger, info@bluehillcongregational.org or 374-2891.

