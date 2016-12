Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Our Lady of Holy Hope Church, 137 Perkins St., Castine, Maine For more information: 207-469-3322

CASTINE, Maine — Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Eve Mass, 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Our Lady of Holy Hope Church, 137 Perkins St. 469-3322.

