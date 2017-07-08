Thursday, July 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/author-event-christina-baker-kline/
The author of the wildly popular ‘Orphan Train’ will read from her new book, ‘A Piece of the World,’ and answer questions. ‘A Piece of the World’ imagines the life of the subject of the beloved Andrew Wyeth painting ‘Christina’s World.’ Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing, thanks to Sherman’s Books.
